Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $757,000 Stock Holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,826 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BE. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 19.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BE opened at $11.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 2.80. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $26.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.22. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 23.36% and a negative net margin of 24.58%. The firm had revenue of $400.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.75 million. Research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. HSBC decreased their target price on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.94.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

