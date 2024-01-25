Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 20,623 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PMX. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 267.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 36,045 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 37,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,066,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 535,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III alerts:

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PMX opened at $7.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.20. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%.

In other PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III news, Director Alan Rappaport purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $28,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

(Free Report)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.