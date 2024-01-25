Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 220.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 229.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 207.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:EQR opened at $58.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.03. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $52.57 and a 12-month high of $69.45. The firm has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.86.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 147.22%.

In related news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $184,016. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush began coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $66.27.

About Equity Residential

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Further Reading

