Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 3,180 Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 2.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 56,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 126,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 13.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 13,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Price Performance

HYT opened at $9.46 on Thursday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $9.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.95.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Increases Dividend

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0779 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

