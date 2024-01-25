Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 644 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CZR. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter worth $35,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter worth $64,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 139.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 4,708.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 15,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.90 per share, with a total value of $628,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,604.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $44.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $60.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 2.87.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CZR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.08.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

