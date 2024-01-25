Raymond James Trims APA (NASDAQ:APA) Target Price to $43.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on APA from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of APA from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of APA in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of APA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on APA from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, APA has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.44.

Get APA alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on APA

APA Trading Up 1.7 %

APA stock opened at $31.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.75. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 3.31. APA has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $46.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. APA had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 92.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that APA will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of APA by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,719,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,862 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of APA by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,525,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,681 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of APA by 9.9% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,784,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,934 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P increased its position in shares of APA by 22.7% during the second quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,374,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,829 shares during the period. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of APA by 3.8% during the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,609,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,450,000 after acquiring an additional 167,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.