RB Global (TSE:RBA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $85.47

RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$85.47 and traded as high as C$85.84. RB Global shares last traded at C$83.29, with a volume of 285,375 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RBA has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of RB Global from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of RB Global from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

RB Global Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.39, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.80, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$86.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$85.47.

RB Global (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.26 billion. RB Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 5.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RB Global, Inc. will post 4.0466321 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a 1 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.431 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. RB Global’s payout ratio is currently 105.11%.

Insider Transactions at RB Global

In other news, Senior Officer Darren Watt sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.94, for a total transaction of C$29,673.00. In other news, Senior Officer Darren Watt sold 450 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.94, for a total value of C$29,673.00. Also, Director Ann Margaret Fandozzi sold 88,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.19, for a total transaction of C$5,505,369.75. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

