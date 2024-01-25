Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) PT Raised to $1,020.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $935.00 to $1,020.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $850.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $921.48.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7 %

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $948.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $865.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $822.61. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $684.80 and a fifty-two week high of $957.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.47.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.39 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 36.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.91, for a total value of $783,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,523,769.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $783.91, for a total value of $783,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,523,769.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $1,840,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,377 shares of company stock valued at $6,303,595. 8.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

