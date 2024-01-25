Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Resolute Mining (LON:RSG – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 28 ($0.36) price objective on the stock.
Resolute Mining Stock Performance
Shares of RSG opened at GBX 20.20 ($0.26) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 22.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 19.92. Resolute Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 29 ($0.37). The stock has a market capitalization of £430.26 million, a PE ratio of 713.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.41.
Resolute Mining Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Resolute Mining
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Why Apple’s about to smash through $200 and continue
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Will leverage and pricing power drive Netflix to a record high?
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Is it a logical time to buy Logitech?
Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.