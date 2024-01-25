Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Resolute Mining (LON:RSG – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 28 ($0.36) price objective on the stock.

Resolute Mining Stock Performance

Shares of RSG opened at GBX 20.20 ($0.26) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 22.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 19.92. Resolute Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 29 ($0.37). The stock has a market capitalization of £430.26 million, a PE ratio of 713.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Resolute Mining Company Profile

Resolute Mining Limited engages in gold mining, and prospecting and exploration for minerals in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Perth, Australia.

