Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) PT Raised to $78.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on QSR. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.56.

NYSE:QSR opened at $76.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.37. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $59.99 and a 1 year high of $79.45.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 2,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $205,307.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,299.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 2,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $205,307.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,299.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total transaction of $89,194.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,385.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,657 shares of company stock worth $5,430,934 over the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 13.9% in the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 3,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 117,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,094,000 after purchasing an additional 31,522 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 94,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,299,000 after purchasing an additional 13,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

