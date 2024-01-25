Reviewing Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) & Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) and Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vista Outdoor and Basic-Fit’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vista Outdoor $3.08 billion 0.53 -$9.72 million ($2.30) -12.29 Basic-Fit N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Basic-Fit has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vista Outdoor.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vista Outdoor 0 1 3 0 2.75 Basic-Fit 1 1 1 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Vista Outdoor and Basic-Fit, as provided by MarketBeat.

Vista Outdoor presently has a consensus price target of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.73%. Given Vista Outdoor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Vista Outdoor is more favorable than Basic-Fit.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.4% of Vista Outdoor shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Vista Outdoor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vista Outdoor and Basic-Fit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vista Outdoor -4.42% 20.96% 8.89% Basic-Fit N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Vista Outdoor beats Basic-Fit on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military. This segment products also include ammunition products, such as pistol, rifle, rimfire, and shotshell ammunition, as well as components. The Outdoor Products segment offers gear and equipment to a range of outdoor enthusiasts, including hikers, campers, cyclists, off-road riders, skiers, snowboarders, backyard grillers, golfers, anglers, and hunters. This segments products portfolio includes archery and shooting accessories comprising hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, and decoys; reloading components; optics, such as binoculars, riflescopes, game cameras, and telescopes; tactical accessories comprising holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; hydration packs, water bottles, drinkware, and coolers; outdoor cooking equipment, including grills, cookware, pellets, and camp stoves; helmets, goggles, accessories for cycling, snow sports, motocross, power sports, and e-bikes; fishing waders, sportswear, outerwear, footwear, and fishing tools and accessories; golf launch monitors, laser rangefinders, GPS devices, and other golf technology products; and hunting gears for backcountry use. The company sells its products through big-box, and specialty and independent retailers and distributors, as well as through brand's website and owned stores. Vista Outdoor Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Anoka, Minnesota.

About Basic-Fit

Basic-Fit N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of fitness clubs. It operates 1200 clubs under Basic-Fit brand in Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Germany, France, and Spain. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

