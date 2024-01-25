Reviewing Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA) & Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA)

Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Free Report) and Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pasithea Therapeutics and Kintara Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pasithea Therapeutics $490,000.00 14.90 -$13.94 million N/A N/A Kintara Therapeutics N/A N/A -$14.65 million ($7.82) -0.02

Pasithea Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Kintara Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pasithea Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kintara Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Pasithea Therapeutics and Kintara Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Pasithea Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 469.80%. Given Pasithea Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pasithea Therapeutics is more favorable than Kintara Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.5% of Pasithea Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of Kintara Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of Pasithea Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Kintara Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Pasithea Therapeutics has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kintara Therapeutics has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pasithea Therapeutics and Kintara Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pasithea Therapeutics N/A -45.98% -42.91% Kintara Therapeutics N/A N/A -238.63%

Summary

Pasithea Therapeutics beats Kintara Therapeutics on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pasithea Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in research and discovery of treatments for Central Nervous System disorders, RASopathies, and other diseases. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Clinics. The company provides business support services to anti-depression clinics, entities, and registered healthcare providers. Its lead product candidate PAS-004, a next-generation mitogen-activated protein kinase, or MEK inhibitor designed to be macrocyclic for use in the treatment of a range of RASopathies, including neurofibromatosis type 1 and Noonan syndrome, as well as lamin A/C cardiomyopathy and oncology indications. The company intends to develop PAS-003, to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; PAS-002, for the treatment multiple sclerosis; and PAS-001, to treat schizophrenia. Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida.

About Kintara Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a late stage photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer, basal cell carcinoma nevus syndrome, and access graft failure in hemodialysis patients. Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical (Group) Co. Ltd. to manufacture and sell VAL-083 in China. The company was formerly known as DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2020. Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

