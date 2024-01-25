Reyne K. Wisecup Sells 34,042 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stock

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $2,331,196.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $68.84 on Thursday. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $48.53 and a twelve month high of $70.10. The firm has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.42 and a 200 day moving average of $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 69.31%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastenal

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth about $268,570,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 98,060.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,908,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903,034 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter valued at approximately $173,831,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 18.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,407,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,023 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

