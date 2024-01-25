Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.36.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Reynolds Consumer Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 60.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 737.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 467.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter valued at $70,000. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REYN opened at $26.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.69. Reynolds Consumer Products has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $30.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.48.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Reynolds Consumer Products’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

