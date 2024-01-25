Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.31.

ROOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Root in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Root from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th.

In other Root news, insider Jonathan Allison sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $44,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,502.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROOT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Root by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Root by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Root in the 1st quarter valued at $924,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Root by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,640,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 217,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Root in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. 60.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROOT stock opened at $8.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.13. Root has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $14.80.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($3.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.29) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.00 million. Root had a negative net margin of 54.81% and a negative return on equity of 79.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Root will post -11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

