Rover Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 17,748 call options on the company. This is an increase of 6,623% compared to the average volume of 264 call options.

Rover Group Stock Down 0.1 %

ROVR stock opened at $10.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 218.80 and a beta of 1.95. Rover Group has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average is $7.78.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Rover Group had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rover Group will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Rover Group

In other news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 100,000 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $794,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,977,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,577,935.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Rover Group news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $794,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,977,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,577,935.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 30,000 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $326,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,047,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,393,035.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,036,287 shares of company stock valued at $9,654,972. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rover Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Rover Group by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Rover Group by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rover Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 311,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rover Group by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 62,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rover Group in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. William Blair lowered Rover Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Rover Group from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

About Rover Group

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

