Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target to $38.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FITB has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.17.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $34.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.38 and a 200 day moving average of $28.32. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $38.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 18.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.34%.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, Director C. Bryan Daniels bought 64,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,503,495.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 325,278 shares in the company, valued at $7,582,230.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FITB. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

