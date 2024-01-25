Royal Bank of Canada Increases Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target to $169.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WCN. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Waste Connections from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.44.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

View Our Latest Report on WCN

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of WCN stock opened at $151.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.90. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of $126.12 and a 12-month high of $154.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In other news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $745,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections by 2,428.6% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

(Get Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.