RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.35.

RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 34,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in shares of RTX by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 228,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,704,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,266,000. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,746,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RTX opened at $89.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.42. RTX has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $104.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $128.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RTX will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

