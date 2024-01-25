Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.19

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$39.19 and traded as high as C$42.97. Russel Metals shares last traded at C$42.07, with a volume of 92,638 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on RUS. Raymond James boosted their price target on Russel Metals from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Russel Metals from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. National Bankshares raised Russel Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$46.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Russel Metals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$47.36.

Russel Metals Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$42.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$39.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.29.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.08. Russel Metals had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of C$1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Russel Metals Inc. will post 3.9752973 earnings per share for the current year.

Russel Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Russel Metals

In other Russel Metals news, Director Cynthia Johnston purchased 1,000 shares of Russel Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$41.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,910.00. In other Russel Metals news, Director Cynthia Johnston purchased 1,000 shares of Russel Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$41.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,910.00. Also, Director William Michael O’reilly sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.01, for a total value of C$49,513.97. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distributors segments. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

