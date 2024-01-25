Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RHP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $113.67.

Shares of RHP opened at $109.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.41. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12-month low of $77.18 and a 12-month high of $114.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.58%.

In related news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $151,289.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,706,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total value of $1,452,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 301,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,188,931.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $151,289.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,706,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,380 shares of company stock worth $3,054,689 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,945 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 437,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,183,000 after acquiring an additional 38,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

