Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 155,567 Shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 155,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,146,528.79. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 44,463,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,695,655.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 307,937 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,306,448.13.
- On Thursday, January 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 39,441 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $284,764.02.
- On Tuesday, January 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 16,530 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $119,842.50.
- On Thursday, January 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 64,870 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.23 per share, for a total transaction of $469,010.10.
- On Wednesday, December 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 303,292 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,320,183.80.
- On Monday, December 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 435,404 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $3,269,884.04.
- On Friday, December 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 54,215 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.57 per share, with a total value of $410,407.55.
- On Wednesday, December 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 247,405 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $1,825,848.90.
- On Monday, December 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 331,854 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.37 per share, with a total value of $2,445,763.98.
- On Friday, December 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 357,959 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.34 per share, with a total value of $2,627,419.06.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BIGZ opened at $7.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.31. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $8.35.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGZ. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth $3,470,000. Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,323,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,702,000 after purchasing an additional 36,177 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 85,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $828,000.
About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.
