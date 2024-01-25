Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 155,567 Shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 155,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,146,528.79. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 44,463,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,695,655.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 307,937 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,306,448.13.

On Thursday, January 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 39,441 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $284,764.02.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 16,530 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $119,842.50.

On Thursday, January 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 64,870 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.23 per share, for a total transaction of $469,010.10.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 303,292 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,320,183.80.

On Monday, December 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 435,404 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $3,269,884.04.

On Friday, December 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 54,215 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.57 per share, with a total value of $410,407.55.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 247,405 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $1,825,848.90.

On Monday, December 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 331,854 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.37 per share, with a total value of $2,445,763.98.

On Friday, December 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 357,959 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.34 per share, with a total value of $2,627,419.06.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BIGZ opened at $7.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.31. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $8.35.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.0447 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGZ. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth $3,470,000. Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,323,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,702,000 after purchasing an additional 36,177 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 85,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $828,000.

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

