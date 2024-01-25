Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Now Covered by JMP Securities

Equities research analysts at JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 70.82% from the company’s previous close.

SAFE has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Safehold from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Safehold in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Safehold in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Safehold from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Safehold from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Safehold Price Performance

Safehold stock opened at $20.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.33. Safehold has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $36.76. The company has a current ratio of 38.91, a quick ratio of 38.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $85.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 million. Safehold had a negative net margin of 63.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. Safehold’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Safehold will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safehold

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAFE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Safehold by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,385,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Safehold by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Safehold during the 1st quarter worth $1,099,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Safehold by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

Further Reading

