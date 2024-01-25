Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Shares Gap Up to $21.10

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.10, but opened at $22.17. Safehold shares last traded at $21.65, with a volume of 40,860 shares.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Safehold in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Safehold from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Safehold from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Safehold from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Safehold from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Safehold Trading Down 3.4 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 38.91 and a quick ratio of 38.91.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Safehold had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 63.25%. The company had revenue of $85.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.29%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAFE. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Safehold by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Safehold by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 67,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Safehold by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Safehold by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Safehold by 197.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

