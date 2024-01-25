Safestore (LON:SAFE) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $804.32

Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 804.32 ($10.22) and traded as low as GBX 796 ($10.11). Safestore shares last traded at GBX 807 ($10.25), with a volume of 272,239 shares.

Safestore Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 616.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 822.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 804.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.00.

Safestore Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 20.20 ($0.26) per share. This is a positive change from Safestore’s previous dividend of $9.90. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Safestore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,290.08%.

Safestore Company Profile

Safestore is the UK's largest self storage group with 185 stores on 30 April 2023, comprising 132 wholly owned stores in the UK (including 73 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Sheffield, Leeds, Newcastle, and Bristol), 29 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 8 stores in Spain, 10 stores in the Netherlands and 6 stores in Belgium.

