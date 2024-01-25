Sagen MI Canada (OTCMKTS:GMICF) & James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Head-To-Head Survey

Sagen MI Canada (OTCMKTS:GMICF – Get Free Report) and James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Sagen MI Canada and James River Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sagen MI Canada N/A N/A N/A James River Group 7.28% 14.98% 1.65%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.7% of James River Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.2% of James River Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sagen MI Canada N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A James River Group $813.70 million 0.43 $30.97 million $1.57 5.94

This table compares Sagen MI Canada and James River Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

James River Group has higher revenue and earnings than Sagen MI Canada.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sagen MI Canada and James River Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sagen MI Canada 0 0 0 0 N/A James River Group 1 2 1 0 2.00

James River Group has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.05%. Given James River Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe James River Group is more favorable than Sagen MI Canada.

Summary

James River Group beats Sagen MI Canada on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sagen MI Canada

Sagen MI Canada Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a private residential mortgage insurer in Canada. It provides mortgage default insurance to residential mortgage homebuyers, lenders, brokers, and realtors. The company was formerly known as Genworth MI Canada Inc. and changed its name to Sagen MI Canada Inc. in February 2021. Sagen MI Canada Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in all states and the District of Columbia. This segment distributes its insurance policies primarily through wholesale insurance brokers. The Specialty Admitted Insurance segment provides workers' compensation coverage for building trades, healthcare employees, light manufacturing, other light to medium hazard risks, as well as fronting and program business. The Casualty Reinsurance segment offers proportional and working layer casualty reinsurance to third parties and other insurance companies. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

