Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT) PT Raised to $37.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 127.97% from the company’s current price.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Sagimet Biosciences from $31.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Sagimet Biosciences Trading Down 7.3 %

NASDAQ SGMT opened at $16.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.77. Sagimet Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $20.71.

Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Sagimet Biosciences will post -20.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Sagimet Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Sagimet Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sagimet Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sagimet Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $158,000.

Sagimet Biosciences Company Profile

Sagimet Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional lipid metabolism pathways. Its lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a FASN inhibitor for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and acne.

