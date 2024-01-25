Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Given New $310.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CRM. Morgan Stanley raised Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.64.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $276.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $254.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.58. The company has a market capitalization of $267.86 billion, a PE ratio of 105.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $149.82 and a 52 week high of $285.72.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Salesforce will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.11, for a total value of $2,841,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,976 shares in the company, valued at $17,323,891.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,410,412 shares of company stock worth $362,670,305. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Salesforce by 92,823.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $50,441,274,000 after acquiring an additional 238,507,009 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252,257 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1,151.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,503,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548,396 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Salesforce by 30.2% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,065,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458,227 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

