Sanford C. Bernstein Boosts Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$187.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target upped by Sanford C. Bernstein from C$165.00 to C$187.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$165.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$168.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$158.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$175.44.

TSE:CNR opened at C$166.39 on Monday. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$143.13 and a 52 week high of C$170.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$163.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$155.74. The stock has a market cap of C$107.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.19.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.74 by C($0.05). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 29.08%. The company had revenue of C$3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.09 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 8.1553632 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total value of C$755,428.05. In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total value of C$755,428.05. Also, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 5,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$153.46, for a total transaction of C$919,977.71. Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

