Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.24% from the company’s previous close.

SNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $49.89 on Tuesday. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $57.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 27.55%. On average, analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanofi

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 0.7% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Sanofi by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Sanofi by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Sanofi by 7.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

