Saputo (TSE:SAP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.70

Shares of Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$27.70 and traded as high as C$28.93. Saputo shares last traded at C$28.37, with a volume of 275,949 shares.

SAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC reduced their target price on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Saputo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$31.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saputo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$27.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.33.

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.48 billion. Saputo had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 3.61%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Saputo Inc. will post 1.9797061 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.33%.

In other Saputo news, Director Thomas Atherton purchased 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$27.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$66,336.00. 42.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

