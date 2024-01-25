Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,455 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $5,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,355.9% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,913,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,979.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,913,164.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,995 shares of company stock worth $3,314,048 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of SLB stock opened at $51.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $42.73 and a 1 year high of $62.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

