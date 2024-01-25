Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Tuesday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 56.04% from the stock’s current price.

SRRK has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.

Scholar Rock Stock Performance

SRRK opened at $14.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 0.73. Scholar Rock has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 8.55 and a quick ratio of 8.55.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Scholar Rock will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Scholar Rock

In other Scholar Rock news, SVP Mo Qatanani sold 2,002 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $31,891.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,538.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Scholar Rock news, SVP Mo Qatanani sold 2,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $31,891.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,538.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Caryn Parlavecchio sold 2,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $45,384.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,595.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,951 shares of company stock valued at $855,497 over the last 90 days. 26.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scholar Rock

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,063,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 37.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 336,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 91,371 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Scholar Rock in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Scholar Rock by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

