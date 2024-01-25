Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 127.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,518 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 266.1% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 24,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 17,516 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 15,568 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SAIC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $116.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

Science Applications International Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE SAIC opened at $128.70 on Thursday. Science Applications International Co. has a 52-week low of $95.43 and a 52-week high of $136.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.58. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 4,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.45, for a total transaction of $509,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,033.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Science Applications International news, Director Donna S. Morea sold 1,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total value of $151,257.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,751.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.45, for a total transaction of $509,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,033.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,233 shares of company stock worth $1,539,058. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Science Applications International

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

Further Reading

