Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the third quarter worth $438,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the third quarter worth $19,562,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Science Applications International by 1,104.8% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Science Applications International by 19.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the third quarter worth $230,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $128.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.36. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Science Applications International Co. has a 1 year low of $95.43 and a 1 year high of $136.05.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.58. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Science Applications International from $116.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

Insider Transactions at Science Applications International

In other news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 7,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $878,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,025,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.45, for a total transaction of $509,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,033.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert S. Genter sold 7,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $878,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,025,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,539,058 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

