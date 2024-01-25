Scotiabank Downgrades Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) to Sector Perform

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$125.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$124.00. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TIH. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$116.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$127.00 to C$123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$131.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$128.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$125.50.

TSE:TIH opened at C$115.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.73, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$114.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$111.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.75. Toromont Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$100.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$118.58.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C$1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.52 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.23 billion. Toromont Industries had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 22.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Toromont Industries will post 6.0359562 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Toromont Industries news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.02, for a total transaction of C$693,126.00. In related news, Senior Officer Miles Sean Ryan Gregg sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.06, for a total value of C$69,036.00. Also, Director Scott Medhurst sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.02, for a total transaction of C$693,126.00. Insiders sold a total of 10,671 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,069 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

