Scotiabank Lowers Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target to C$74.50

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$77.00 to C$74.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MRU. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Metro from C$80.00 to C$76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Desjardins decreased their target price on Metro from C$77.00 to C$74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Metro from C$80.00 to C$76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Metro from C$80.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Metro from C$84.00 to C$83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Metro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$76.79.

MRU stock opened at C$70.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$68.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$70.42. The stock has a market cap of C$16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.63. Metro has a twelve month low of C$65.43 and a twelve month high of C$78.88.

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C($0.09). Metro had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of C$5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Metro will post 4.2562538 EPS for the current year.

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

