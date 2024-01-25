Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMNEY) Shares Up 4.6%

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Get Free Report) shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.95 and last traded at $14.56. 50,040 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 137% from the average session volume of 21,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.92.

Siemens Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.21.

Siemens Energy Company Profile

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates through Gas Services, Grid Technologies, Transformation of Industry, and Siemens Gamesa segments. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, and heat pumps, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and high voltage direct current transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, transformers, flexible alternating current transmission systems, high voltage substations, air and gas-insulated switchgears, digital grid solutions and components, and storage solutions.

