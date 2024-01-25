Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) PT Lowered to $38.00

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 66.89% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Sigma Lithium in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Sigma Lithium Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SGML opened at $22.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.16 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Sigma Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $21.20 and a fifty-two week high of $43.18.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $96.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sigma Lithium will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 51.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

