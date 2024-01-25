Silver X Mining (CVE:AGX) Shares Up 10%

Shares of Silver X Mining Corp. (CVE:AGX – Get Free Report) shot up 10% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.22. 70,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 78,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Silver X Mining Stock Up 10.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of C$36.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.71.

Silver X Mining (CVE:AGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Silver X Mining had a negative return on equity of 29.04% and a negative net margin of 73.26%. The business had revenue of C$2.80 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Silver X Mining Corp. will post 0.0384615 EPS for the current year.

About Silver X Mining

Silver X Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc. It primarily holds interest in the Nueva Recuperada project located in Huancavelica, Peru. It also holds interest in the Coriorcco gold project located in Peru.

