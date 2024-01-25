Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $137.75.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPG. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

NYSE SPG opened at $141.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.17. Simon Property Group has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $146.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 112.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $807,887,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 137,970.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,530,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $523,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526,816 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,433,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,821,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,099 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 44.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,701,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,364 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

