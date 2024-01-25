Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Company

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $4.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $5.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 16.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.98.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SIRI

Sirius XM Stock Performance

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $5.42 on Tuesday. Sirius XM has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $7.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.82. The firm has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.07.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.20% and a negative return on equity of 40.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 121.5% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 10.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.