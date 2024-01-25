Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SIX. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. B. Riley raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.92.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SIX

Six Flags Entertainment Price Performance

NYSE:SIX opened at $24.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 2.19. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1-year low of $18.29 and a 1-year high of $31.29.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $547.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.76 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,206,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,339,000 after purchasing an additional 212,655 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 593.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 33,301 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,462,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 93,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,443 shares during the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.