SmartETFs Smart Transportation & TechnologyETF (NYSEARCA:MOTO) Shares Up 0.4%

SmartETFs Smart Transportation & TechnologyETF (NYSEARCA:MOTO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.71 and last traded at $39.48. 713 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 1,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.32.

SmartETFs Smart Transportation & TechnologyETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $11.84 million, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.67.

About SmartETFs Smart Transportation & TechnologyETF

The SmartETFs Smart Transportation & Technology ETF (MOTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund which has exposure to global companies involved in the advancement of transportation. MOTO was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by SmartETFs.

