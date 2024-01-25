SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Stephens in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SMBK. TheStreet upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SmartFinancial from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SmartFinancial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Shares of SmartFinancial stock opened at $24.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.28 and its 200 day moving average is $22.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. SmartFinancial has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $28.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.72.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $65.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.14 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 11.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SmartFinancial will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SmartFinancial

In related news, Director John M. Presley sold 15,000 shares of SmartFinancial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $320,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,507.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 15,750 shares of company stock valued at $336,056 over the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SmartFinancial

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SmartFinancial in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in SmartFinancial by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in SmartFinancial by 1,308.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in SmartFinancial by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.32% of the company’s stock.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

Featured Stories

