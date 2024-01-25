Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,649.12

Shares of Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,649.12 ($20.95) and traded as high as GBX 1,650.50 ($20.97). Smiths Group shares last traded at GBX 1,650.50 ($20.97), with a volume of 436,808 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,845 ($23.44) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,689.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,649.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.93, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 2,619.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.66.

In other news, insider Karin Hoeing purchased 200 shares of Smiths Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,627 ($20.67) per share, for a total transaction of £3,254 ($4,134.69). Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four divisions: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

