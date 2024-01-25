Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CRO Christopher William Degnan Sells 2,346 Shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 2,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total value of $476,894.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 102,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,735,982.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Christopher William Degnan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 10th, Christopher William Degnan sold 3,800 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total value of $760,494.00.

On Thursday, December 14th, Christopher William Degnan sold 115,038 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.53, for a total transaction of $23,068,570.14.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $203.86 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.56 and a 52 week high of $211.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The firm's revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. Research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 7,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 270.0% in the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

