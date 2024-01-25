SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) PT Raised to $80.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $70.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.96% from the company’s previous close.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $111.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $300.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $70.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.56. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1 year low of $63.25 and a 1 year high of $345.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.36.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($1.26). The company had revenue of $725.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.65 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.13%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 173.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

