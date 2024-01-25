SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) by 221.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 982,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 676,799 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in SoundHound AI were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in SoundHound AI by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 16,801 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SoundHound AI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SoundHound AI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $789,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SoundHound AI by 178.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 12,066 shares during the last quarter. 26.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SoundHound AI news, COO Michael Zagorsek sold 24,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $54,139.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 795,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,089. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SoundHound AI news, COO Michael Zagorsek sold 24,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $54,139.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 795,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,089. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nitesh Sharan sold 23,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $50,806.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 775,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,801.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 188,504 shares of company stock worth $412,708. 21.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on SOUN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on SoundHound AI from $4.20 to $3.60 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

SoundHound AI Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SOUN opened at $1.90 on Thursday. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $5.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The company has a market capitalization of $469.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.17.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

SoundHound AI Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

