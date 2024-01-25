Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) PT Raised to $81.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $65.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.96% from the stock’s previous close.

SPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Sprout Social from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Sprout Social from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Sprout Social from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Sprout Social Stock Down 1.3 %

SPT opened at $63.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.19 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.73. Sprout Social has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $74.07.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.02). Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 18.82% and a negative return on equity of 37.44%. The business had revenue of $85.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.14 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sprout Social

In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $561,008.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 226,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,329,105.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $561,008.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 226,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,329,105.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $2,466,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,595,061. Corporate insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 99,513.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 14,578,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,941,000 after purchasing an additional 14,563,819 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 244.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,404,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,376 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,111 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,953,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,183,000 after acquiring an additional 853,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,655,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,438,000 after acquiring an additional 728,332 shares in the last quarter.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

